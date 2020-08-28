Magical couple, who were extras in BBC films, from Grantham area celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
Published: 12:00, 28 August 2020
A truly magical couple from Bottesford are set to celebrate 60 years of marriage.
Terry and Lyn Reason, 80 and 79 respectively, will commemorate their diamond wedding on Monday.
The pair have so far had a marriage steeped in showbiz, both as a magical on-stage duo and as extras in multiple films.
