Magistrates’ recruiting drive now on across Lincolnshire

Adults in South Holland and the Deepings with a sense of justice can apply to serve as a magistrate in Lincolnshire.

Anyone between 18 and 65 with good listening skills and of good character are needed in the county, with up to 20 new magistrates set to be recruited this spring.

The role is voluntary but you will get full training for the role and a legal adviser in court will help with questions about the law.

However, anyone interested must be able to hear clearly, with or without a hearing aid, and should be prepared to concentrate for long periods of time.

An awareness of social issues, reliability, fairness and a commitment to serving your community are other attributes required to be a magistrates.

For more details and to request an application form, visit www.gov.uk/become-magistrate

Please note that completed forms can only be submitted between March 26 and April 23, with the whole process closing once the first 60 forms are received.