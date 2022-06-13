Main pool at Grantham leisure centre to be closed all day due to broken glass

The main pool at The Meres leisure centre in Grantham has been closed for the whole day after broken glass was found there this morning.

The leisure centre said this morning it would be closed until further notice after a bottle was taken poolside.

In an update the leisure centre said: "We've been advised that the main pool will be closed for the remainder of today (Monday) and we're doing our best to contact as many customers and bookings as possible.

The main pool at the Meres leisure centre in Grantham. (43716995)

"The majority of our swimming lesson program will run as usual this evening in the leisure and teaching pools. We'll contact those parents whose children's lessons won't be able to take place."