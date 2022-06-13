The main swimming pool at the Meres leisure centre in Grantham is closed this morning due to an incident.

The leisure centre has posted a message on its Facebook page informing customers of the closure of the pool and South Kesteven District Council later tweeted that it was due to broken glass.

The leisure centre said: "Due to an incident this morning, the main pool will be closed until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause."

The main pool at the Meres leisure centre in Grantham. (43716995)

In its tweet, SKDC said: "Please note that the main swimming pool at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre is currently closed pending removal of broken glass after a bottle was brought to poolside.

"Full safety checks will be carried out before re-opening."