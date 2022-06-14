Main pool at The Meres leisure centre in Grantham reopens

The main pool at The Meres leisure centre has reopened following its closure yesterday (Monday) due to broken glass at the poolside.

The pool was reopened at 6am today after it was closed all day yesterday.

The Meres management had to close the main pool after a glass bottle was taken poolside and was broken.

The main pool at the Meres leisure centre in Grantham. (43716995)

A spokesperson for the leisure centre said: "We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding today."