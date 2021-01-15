A main village road near Grantham is closed due to flooding in the area.

Tanners Lane in Corby Glen is still under water this morning after heavy rainfall yesterday.

Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, urged motorists only to travel if it's an essential journey.

Tanners Lane, Corby Glenn under water, image via Sgt Dan McCormack (@LincsRuralCop) on Twitter. (43971312)

He tweeted a picture from the scene yesterday (Thursday) that showed the road completely submerged in water.

He said: "Officers dealing with multiple collisions and vehicles in water. #response #policing #Grantham."

Fire crews rescued a woman from her car, which had become stuck in the flood water on Tanners Lane.

The road remains closed this morning (Friday) although the water level has dropped slightly.

The road will reopen when the water levels drop further.