A Grantham singer/songwriter has been added to the main stage line-up at this summer's Reading and Leeds Festival.

Holly Humberstone will join the likes of Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi at this year's event, taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, 25-27.

Festival organisers said the Grantham-born and bred performer has " captured hearts, including ours, with her bright yet vulnerable songwriting".

The former Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School pupil will take to the main stage east at Reading on the Saturday and at Leeds on the Sunday – the same stage as The Killers, Central Cee, Nothing But Thieves, Inhaler and Baby Queen.

It is another career highlight for 23-year-old Holly, following on winning the Brit Awards' Rising Star prize in 2021, and coming second in the BBC’s Sound of 2021 list, which has been won by Adele and Sam Smith in previous years.

Holly Humberstone features on the poster for the Reading and Leeds Festival 2023. (62768231)

She also performed at Glastonbury last year and opened for George Ezra in Finsbury Park.