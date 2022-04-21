Plans for a major designer outlet centre were once again approved by a council committee after some minor changes.

A proposal to develop an outlet centre at the Downtown site off Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby, featuring more than 100 individual designer outlet stores, was unanimously approved by South Kesteven District Council's planning committee today (Thursday).

The development will create an estimated 1,600 new jobs, and includes 1,979 parking spaces, offices, leisure provision, a training academy and a multi-storey car park.

The designs. Picture: South Kesteven District Council (50865183)

Although the plans have been approved previously, most recently in September 2021, some minor discrepancies over land ownership, which have since been rectified, resulted in updated plans which prompted a further round of consultation in February, so the application went before the committee once again.

Ricahrd Broadhead, managing director of Oldrids and Downtown, said: “A huge amount of work has gone into developing our proposal and making sure that it ticks all the right boxes for Grantham, for the wider region, for our Downtown business, and for the future, and that hard work has paid off.

“We’re more determined than ever to deliver this project for Grantham, to create a retail destination for which Grantham can be proud, to create jobs and to build a successful future."

The designs. Picture: South Kesteven District Council (50865177)

The plans also involve the demolition of the existing garden centre which will be replaced by a smaller two-storey garden centre. They also include a tourist information and visitor centre.

The existing Downtown and Boundary Mill stores and cafe will remain, although improvements to the south, south-eastern and south-western elevations are included in the application. The existing distribution warehouse will be demolished as part of the plans.

Jeremy Fieldsend spoke on behalf of Buckminster, asking the committee to refuse the application. He voiced concerns over the planning conditions not doing enough to secure the site as a high end outlet.

Fieldsend said: “The [Section 106 agreement] cannot prevent the scheme being made up of lower quality retailers and therefore it will not be a premium designer outlet centre and this means the S106 agreement is powerless to protect the town centre.”

He warned that authorising the plans as they were could "decimate" Grantham town centre.

Councillors voiced concerns over mitigating the amount of traffic that used the village of Allington as a cut through, with Broadhead stating that he had consulted with Allington Parish Council and given assurances that they would work with them, stating that signage would be the best solution to this issue.

However, many noted positives of the scheme, which was approved unanimously.