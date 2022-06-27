The major disruption to trains between Peterborough and Stevenage is expected to last until the end of the day, affecting services through Grantham.

Trains through and arriving into Grantham continue to be affected by these disruptions.

All lines between Peterborough and St Neots have reopened, however trains running between Peterborough and Stevenage may still be cancelled, delayed up to 30 minutes or revised.

LNER is restoring its services from February. (54417712)

For Grand Central, LNER, Thames Link and Great Northern services, you can see the latest travel advice here.

Passengers are asked to keep up to date with all the latest travel advice before travelling.