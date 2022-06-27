There is major disruption to trains between Peterborough and Stevenage affecting services through Grantham.

An investigation conducted by Network Rail has found there is around 200 metres of cable missing between Peterborough and Huntingdon, resulting in a loss of signalling.

Technicians are currently working on replacing the missing cables, and it is estimated trains will be running again by 1pm.

LNER is restoring its services from February. (54417712)

The affected routes include:

Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Great Northern between Peterborough and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross

LNER between Inverness / Aberdeen / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh / Berwick-Upon-Tweed / Middlesbrough / Sunderland / Newcastle / Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Leeds / York / Harrogate / Lincoln and London Kings Cross

Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Thameslink between Peterborough and London Kings Cross / Horsham

If your train journey has been affected from Grantham, you can find out what to do on the LNER website.

To keep up to date, continue to look on the website for all the latest travel updates.