Major disruption to trains affecting Grantham journeys
Published: 08:56, 27 June 2022
| Updated: 10:01, 27 June 2022
There is major disruption to trains between Peterborough and Stevenage affecting services through Grantham.
An investigation conducted by Network Rail has found there is around 200 metres of cable missing between Peterborough and Huntingdon, resulting in a loss of signalling.
Technicians are currently working on replacing the missing cables, and it is estimated trains will be running again by 1pm.
The affected routes include:
- Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross
- Great Northern between Peterborough and London Kings Cross
- Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross
- LNER between Inverness / Aberdeen / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh / Berwick-Upon-Tweed / Middlesbrough / Sunderland / Newcastle / Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Leeds / York / Harrogate / Lincoln and London Kings Cross
- Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross
- Thameslink between Peterborough and London Kings Cross / Horsham
If your train journey has been affected from Grantham, you can find out what to do on the LNER website.
