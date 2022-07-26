LNER trains are delayed this morning which affects trains through Grantham.

Due to damage to overhead electric wires between Peterborough and Stevenage, all lines are currently blocked and disruption is expected until at least 11am today (July 26).

As a result, trains may be delayed up to 60 minutes or cancelled.

Signs at Grantham Station on July 26, 2022 showing how trains are delayed due to damage to overhead electric wires. One train shows as running 88 minutes late. (58226789)

The routes affected include:

Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

Great Northern Peterborough and London Kings Cross

Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross

LNER between Berwick-Upon-Tweed / Edinburgh / Aberdeen / Newcastle / Middlesbrough / Stirling / Sunderland / Skipton / Hull / Bradford Forster Square / Harrogate / York / Lincoln / Leeds and London Kings Cross

LUMO between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

Thameslink between Peterborough and Horsham / Three Bridges

It comes ahead of strike action tomorrow.

Rail passengers are advised to plan ahead as there may be severe delays to their travel plans.