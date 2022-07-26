Major disruption to LNER trains affecting journeys through Grantham
Published: 08:44, 26 July 2022
| Updated: 09:51, 26 July 2022
LNER trains are delayed this morning which affects trains through Grantham.
Due to damage to overhead electric wires between Peterborough and Stevenage, all lines are currently blocked and disruption is expected until at least 11am today (July 26).
As a result, trains may be delayed up to 60 minutes or cancelled.
The routes affected include:
- Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross
- Great Northern Peterborough and London Kings Cross
- Hull Trains between Beverley / Hull and London Kings Cross
- LNER between Berwick-Upon-Tweed / Edinburgh / Aberdeen / Newcastle / Middlesbrough / Stirling / Sunderland / Skipton / Hull / Bradford Forster Square / Harrogate / York / Lincoln / Leeds and London Kings Cross
- LUMO between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross
- Thameslink between Peterborough and Horsham / Three Bridges
For all of the latest travel updates, you can check on the LNER website here.
It comes ahead of strike action tomorrow.
Rail passengers are advised to plan ahead as there may be severe delays to their travel plans.