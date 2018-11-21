Grantham school gains approval for major extension
King’s School has received planning approval for a new extension.
But headmaster Simon Pickett, says the school has not yet achieved any funding to build it.
South Kesteven District Council has approved the application to demolish the former St Wulfram’s Church hall, which it uses as a temporary classroom.
The school said the existing building had “exceeded its usable lifespan” and was of no architectural merit.
In its place would go a two-storey 507sq m teaching block, which would have two classrooms on the ground and the first floor, in addition to toilets.
The application noted design changes from earlier plans to minimise the impact on nearby properties had won the support of Historic England.
It also said the scheme needed bid funding from the school and planning permission would be used to demonstrate its practicability and desirability.
Mr Pickett confirmed King’s has approval, but “we don’t yet have the funds to realise the build”.
He said the school was “going through the process” of trying to acquire funding.
“School funding is under enormous pressure. However, we are optimistic that such a prestigious school will be successful at some point in the future in achieving the necessary funding.”
