Major fire causes severe damage to Grantham factory

A massive fire has caused severe damage to the Bairds Grantham Maltings on Springfield Road.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building as fire crews from across the county were called to the scene shortly before 6.30pm last night.

Fire engines at the Bairds Maltings incident last night.

Ten pumps from Grantham, Newark, Bingham, Billingborough, Billinghay, Donington, Sleaford and Stamford, and an aerial ladder from Lincoln South, and supporting appliances from Market Rasen and Lincoln North raced to the scene. Several police cars and an ambulance were also at the site.

Springfield Road was shut in both directions for several hours as crews took until the early hours of this morning to extinguish the fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have reported that severe fire damage has been caused to the fifth and sixth floors of the maltings. There has also been severe smoke damage to the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the factory.

The fire was extinguished in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews attend the Bairds Maltings incident on Springfield Road, Grantham.

Fire engines line Springfield Road at the Bairds Maltings.

Smoke could be seen high up in the Bairds Maltings building. Photo: Danny Smith