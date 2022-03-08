A major fund-raising event is being organised by a local breast cancer survivor in aid of two charities.

The Into The Light charity evening on April 9 is being organised at Grantham House by Rachael Bradley, a co-founder of local support group Breast Friends Grantham, and will raise money for Breast Cancer Now and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Rachael, who works in the tenancy services team at South Kesteven District Council, is appealing to local businesses for donations to help stage the event, which will feature local professional singers including the newly established “Relight my Choir” fronted by Kelly Warner.

Rachael Bradley, co-founder of local support group Breast Friends Grantham. (55319941)

Businesses who would be interested in supporting the event can email Rachael on rachyb33@gmail.com.

Rachael underwent chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2020 during lockdown and her first fund-raising venture saw her invite donations for shaving her head during treatment.

She said: “My aim was to raise £500 for MacMillan and, before the hair shave was done, nearly £4,500 had been donated. That’s a huge testament to the support of family, friends, our local community and my colleagues at the council.

“My diagnosis has made me passionate about raising awareness and money for those charities that work tirelessly to help provide cancer treatment and fund research into finding a cure for this awful disease.

“The aim of Into The Light is to raise money and raise awareness of breast cancer among both men and women in our local community. I am so very lucky to say I am now in remission and thriving.”

SKDC chief executive Karen Bradford said: “Rachael is an inspiration to us all and we are very proud to have such a caring person in our team.

“From a standing start this group has just grown and grown, showing the immense value of the support and help that it offers. Rachael’s latest plan for a large-scale fund-raiser deserves to be a huge success.”

Rachael has received support from Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities, who donated £500 from her Ward Member Grant.

When Rachael was diagnosed with stage 2 primary breast cancer during lockdown there was no local support group available and the pandemic made it harder to access one to one support.

She joined forces with long-term friend Sara Green, who had already overcome breast cancer, to set up Breast Friends Grantham.

The group helps anyone diagnosed with breast cancer, who is going through treatment or who has completed treatment, including family and friends who may also need support.

Breast Friends now has around 75 members. Monthly meet-ups are held in a safe space at the Beehive Community Hub in Grantham where coffee and biscuits are on offer and guest speakers are happy to answer cancer-related questions and general wellbeing.

Breast Friends has a secure Facebook page (breastfriendsgrantham) should anyone wish to join, and more information is available by emailing breastfriendsgrantham@gmail.com