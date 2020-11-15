Anglian Water is planning several months of work on Barrowby Road next year.

In a message to residents on its website, the company says it is “planning to install 1.3km of new water pipes to address frequent bursts on the water mains”.

The message says work is due to start in April 2021 and last until August 2021. There are no further details about disruption to traffic.

Barrowby Road railway bridge is currently closed for three months for repair work. Photo: Roger Mortiss

An Anglian Water spokesman said work is planned but the details have not yet been decided. Barrowby Road is currently closed while work is carried out on the railway bridge.