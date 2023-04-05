Works to reconstruct a section of an A-road between two villages will begin next week.

The section of A17 between Byards Leap and Holdingham Roundabout will undergo improvement work from Monday April 10.

The work is expected to take around 10 weeks, subject to weather.

The A17 near Byard's Leap. Image via Google Streetview (63413321)

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Following on from last year’s improvements to the A17 between Beckingham and Leadenham, we’ll be heading back to the A17 this spring for a final set of works – this time to rebuild the carriageway between Byards Leap and Holdingham Roundabout.

“This section is also showing signs of deterioration, so we’re taking the opportunity now to fully rebuild it using nearly 15,000 tonnes of stone and tarmac.”

The works will involve night-time closures on the A17 from 7pm to 6am on weekdays.

LCC confirmed that some weekend working will be required from 7pm on Friday night until 6am on the following Monday morning. The proposed weekend is currently April 21 to 24.

The diversion route, provided by LCC, is as follows:

A17 diversion: via the A46 to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass / A15 / Holdingham Roundabout

Main Street (heading south from the A17) at North Rauceby / Tom Lane / Rauceby Drove / A153 Grantham Road / A15

Rauceby Lane (heading north from the A17): College Road / B1429 Sleaford Road / A15

Coun Davies added: "We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout these major A17 improvements, including maintaining access for emergency services where it’s safe to do so and carrying the works out as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience.”