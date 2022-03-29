A major incident has been declared after a fire broke out in the A&E department of Lincoln County Hospital this morning.

The fire has since been put out but the department remains closed this morning.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue says six crews attended the incident at 3am and tackled the fire using a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus, a portable pump to ventilate and a thermal imaging camera.

Lincoln County Hospital (55747688)

A spokesperson for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, which runs the hospital, said: "Patients and staff were evacuated from the Emergency Department in the early hours of this morning. Nobody was injured and patients are now being cared for in other areas of the hospital.

"The fire has been extinguished, but our Emergency Department remains closed at this time.

"While we work to reopen our Emergency Department, we ask that you do not attend the department. If you require non-life-threatening urgent or emergency care, please call 111 or visit NHS 111 online for advice on the most appropriate service for your needs. Please continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "The fire has caused severe damage to the entirety of a treatment room and its contents. There was smoke damage to the adjoining corridor. All crews have now left the scene and the cause is currently unknown until the fire investigation is complete later this morning."

Patients who were due to attend a scanning appointment today (X-ray, CT or MRI) are also asked not to attend the hospital. All affected patients will be contacted.