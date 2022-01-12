A major incident has been declared at Lincolnshire hospitals due to the extremely high demand for services, COVID pressures and an issue with the water supply at Grantham and District Hospital.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust says it is taking additional steps to maintain safe services for patients which includes postponing some operations.

Some planned operations and outpatient appointments will be postponed at Lincoln County Hospital for the next 48 hours, to accommodate those patients with the most urgent clinical need. Those patients whose appointments are being postponed will be contacted directly.

Yesterday, Grantham Hospital lost all its water supply and had to divert ambulances away from the emergency department after a pipe was accidentally damaged.

Grantham Hospital (53401175)

Emergency departments remain open for all emergency care. The hospitals trust says any postponed appointments will be rearranged as soon as possible and patients will be kept informed.

ULHT says that if patients are not contacted directly, they should continue to turn up for their appointment or to contact the number on the appointment letter if they are no longer able to attend so it can be reallocated to another patient.

A spokesperson for ULHT said: "We appreciate that this may be disappointing for those patients whose appointments need to be postponed – especially given the ongoing delays due to the pandemic. However, patient safety must take priority and we need to take action to make sure that those who are more clinically urgent get the help they need as quickly as possible.

"Our teams continue to work exceptionally hard; and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that in spite of the challenges faced and some changes to non-urgent appointments, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward.

"The public can help us manage these periods of demand by ensuring they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attending A&E for serious accidents and emergencies. If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your need."