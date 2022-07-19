Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue declares major incident

By Kerry Coupe
Published: 19:28, 19 July 2022
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has declared a major incident tonight (Tuesday, July 19) because of demand.

The force said that as of 6pm, it had 25 appliances at incidents and three supporting neighbouring counties.

A statement posted on Twitter said: "We have had an incredibly busy day – both our control room and our crews - responding to incidents in Lincolnshire and supporting other services.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has declared a major incident
"We are still receiving very high number of 999 calls. Please only call 999 in a genuine emergency or where there is an immediate risk to life."

High temperatures have exacerbated fires with conditions being so dry.

