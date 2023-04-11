A Grantham Journal poll asking readers whether they think the library should move to the Savoy Cinema shows a majority would not want to see it move.

A 55 per cent majority says the library should not move to the empty space available on the ground floor of the cinema in St Catherine's Road while 45 per cent voted in favour of a move.

We asked our readers for their opinion after sources told the Journal that there could be plans to move the library from its home in the Isaac Newton Centre to the cinema.

Could Grantham library move to empty units at the Savoy Cinema? (63466794)

The library has been located in the shopping centre since 1984.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council has said it is looking at options for the potential relocation of the library after the current lease ends towards the end of this year.

They said: "We're committed to having a library in Grantham, but no decision has yet been made on where or if the library will move."

Readers have commented on the Journal's Facebook page with a mix of those for and against a move.

Jamie Clare said: "One more nail in the coffin for the Isaac Newton Centre. Will be like the George Centre soon."

Melanie Lin said: "My children use the library regularly, the point being it's free, they can try out new books which I would maybe not buy due to cost. Morrisons parking is free unlike the parking by the cinema, its easy access for anyone who struggles to walk and easy to pop to while shopping in town anyway. I can see us using it a lot less if it moves."

Suzanne Britz is also against the idea. She said: "Noooooo! We need a Wagamama or another big chain to make an evening experience."

But Nikki Watt believes it's a good idea. She said: "It needs relocating. It is so frustrating for people in a wheelchair or a mobility scooter or with mobility issues to access the library in its current location. The lift in Morrisons is not working on a regular basis. So unless you drive or get dropped off (but you will still need to be picked up again) on the 1st floor car park level there is no other way to get to the library."

And Pat Whyte said: "Certainly be more easily accessible - multi media complex - film and books - go together."

South Kesteven District Council tried to attract restaurant chains to the ground floor units, appointing a lettings company, but without success.