Pupils at a village secondary school celebrated some top A-level results after what has been a challenging year.

Year 13 pupils at Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn saw the majority of students secure a place at their first-choice universities, having worked extremely hard during what has been another year of disrupted education due to the Covid pandemic.

Head Student Evie Pearson from Caythorpe, near Grantham, achieved an A* in English Literature, an A in English Language and an A in Drama and has secured a place at Kings College London to study English.

Pupils at Sir William Robertson Academy are celebrating their Alevel results. (50073084)

Asher Williams, also from Caythorpe achieved triple Distinction* in the BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and will be studying Dance: Urban Practice at the University of East London.

Sir William Robertson Academy’s Health and Social Care students are again celebrating success in this course. Fellow students Felicity Ashcroft and Aimee Bruten, both from Cranwell, have also chosen to continue their studies in Lincoln.

Felicity achieved an A in German, an A in Psychology and a C in Mathematics and will be studying Psychology at the University of Lincoln; Aimee also achieved grade A in German, as well as a B in English Language and Distinction* in the Level 3 Applied General Certificate in Business and Enterprise, and will be studying Business at Bishop Grosseteste University.

Mark Guest, headteacher, is proud of what they have all achieved.

He said: “I should like to congratulate all of our students on their wonderful results which have been achieved under the most challenging circumstances imaginable.

Their hard work and commitment, the skilled teaching from their teachers (both face-to-face and online) and the support from their families has enabled our students to progress to further study or exciting employment opportunities.

"We wish them all every success and we are incredibly proud of all that they have achieved.”

Charlotte Wilson, head of Sixth Form, added: “I am extremely proud of this Year 13 cohort

who have achieved so well. They have faced unprecedented challenges with continued resilience and their hard work and determination has paid off.

Throughout their time at Sixth Form they have developed skills and gained knowledge that they can confidently take forward into their chosen destinations. I have no doubt that this wonderful group of young people will be very successful and I wish them all the best for the future.”

Sir William Robertson Academy is driven by the aim to ASPIRE, and this ethos directs the work of all staff and pupils. In recent years it has become one of the most sought-after schools in Lincolnshire, with parents recognising the benefits of choosing a very successful school in a safe, rural setting with superb pastoral care.

The continued growth and success of the Sixth Form means that parents are confident that their children will achieve well as they continue their education in this supportive environment with high academic results.

