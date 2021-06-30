A call has been made for a mandatory 20mph speed limit outside schools in the area.

The call has been made by a Grantham councillor who believes that while motorists are speeding in the area, action needs to be taken to try and ensure no accidents take place outside schools.

County and district councillor Ray Wootten says that speed limits were regularly flouted during the pandemic because motorists believed they would not be caught. While the flouting of the law is now decreasing, Coun Wootten says mandatory zones are still needed.

The school safety zone outside Gonerby Hill Foot school with an advisory 20mph speed limit. (48544251)

He said: “There will always be those in our society who think the law does not apply to them, which is why I have asked the local neighbourhood policing team to carry out unannounced speeding checks in the area.

“That said, speeding is always a common complaint at parish council meetings which is why parish councils like Ancaster have joined the Community Speed Watch Scheme. Quite often it is local motorists who are caught who then receive a letter from the local police to remind them of the consequences of speeding. Local communities expect locals to obey the speed limits.

“Sometimes reports of speeding when looked at in more detail fail to substantiate resident’s complaints.

“Such a case was complaints of excess speed on the B1174 Gonerby Road, Grantham. Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) carried out a data survey in March 2021. Surprisingly the average speed of vehicles was 30mph.

“Yes, four per cent of those were travelling at 10mph in excess of the speed limit, but the majority were sticking to 30mph.

“Outside the Gonerby Hill Foot Primary school even lower speeds were recorded with the average between 8am to 9am being 28mph and between 3pm and 4pm period average speed being 27mph.

“Saying that, I am all in favour introducing a 20mph speed limit outside of schools.”

But LRSP says mandatory speed limits outside schools are unlikely to make much difference and could penalise drivers unnecessarily.

John Siddle, of the partnership, said: “By making a permanent 20mph limit we may have to remove the engineered raised roads as they are not part of a highways engineering standard, although that would be a Lincolshire County Council decision.

“The additional ‘Zone’ signage may have to be removed too, the very signage that gives drivers early warning.

“On a more realistic note, is a driver going to slow to 20mph past a school at midnight on a Saturday? All we would be doing is criminalising drivers who do not pose a risk at that time of night.

“The zones have worked well in the past 20 years and while we have had collisions and near misses around schools we believe a 20mph limit would not have prevented these, we are sure they have prevented many more.”