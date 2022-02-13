Walking our dogs is an essential part of life when you own a dog, whether it is a quick bimble around the block or an hour’s romp across the fields.

For many this is seen as a chore, rather than an enjoyable part of dog ownership. This month let's think about some things we can do to make our walks more interesting not just for us, but also for our dogs!

First and foremost, actively participate in the walk – put your phone in your pocket, turn it on silent and be present in the walk, not thinking about the emails you need to send, the meeting with your boss or what you want to have for dinner.

Sara Barnes (47052050)

Look at what is going on around you, interact with your dog, this could be talking to them, praising them, or telling them your problems. Dogs are actually really good listeners and don’t spread your secrets to other humans.

Use your walk to train your dog – this doesn’t have to be a new skill, it can be a refresher of an existing or old skill, if they have be come a little less responsive on their recall, go back to basics, take some nice rewards and reinforce the good behaviour. Your dog will remember in no time why a speedy reaction to recall is a good idea.

Vary your route and location of walks – think about when you go to a new town or city or even somewhere you haven’t been for a long time. As humans we engage more with our surroundings, looking at parks, buildings etc. It’s the same for dogs, except with them there are new smells, new textures, new plants and ponds to play in as well. In and around Grantham we have a wealth of areas to walk your dogs and we will cover some of those in a future article.

If you make the walk fun for you and your dog, your dog will love you for it and the benefits to you won’t just be the number of steps you do.

www.wholetsyourdogoutuk.com