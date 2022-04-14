Seldom has the council chamber in Grantham witnessed the same cross party harmony as when Coun Steptoe (Labour) shuffled into our last Town Council Working Group meeting, says chairman of the group Councillor Graham Jeal.

Turning heads, Lee was sporting the Garibaldi red of Nottingham Forest. After quickly dismissing the idea that Lee was on the playing staff of a professional football team fighting to get back into the Premier League, I complimented him on his choice and we exchanged memories of happier times at the City Ground.

Later that week, I reflected that whilst all Grantham elected representatives think differently – there is considerably more that unites us than divides us. The authoritatively titled “Grantham Community Governance Working Group” was established by a group of Grantham councillors to ask questions about how to improve our town.

Councillor Graham Jeal (42308272)

After all, since 1974 Grantham is the only part of the district where local finance priorities have not been decided in the town. Are we fighting for a place in the premier league when others are taking financial decisions on our behalf?

The people of Grantham are the only people in the entire district that do not have a parish or town council as a statutory consultee on planning – shortening already lengthy planning meetings, but weakening the voice of the town in a way that doesn’t happen in Stamford and Bourne. Does Grantham bear the scars of planning decisions taken elsewhere?

Amongst the endless unsolicited mail that comes through your door – the council recently posted you an “Information Document and a Consultation Survey”. Whilst this may have looked like another item to burden your recycling bin, the information document gave interesting comparisons across the various local towns and is really important for you to read. Who knew that Bourne runs a Town Council for significantly less cost to the average house than Grantham is billed as a special expense area? What mastermind knew what a special expense area was, who sets it and why it went up 6.5% this year in Grantham? Who came up with the idea that parts of the David Eatch estate, Sunningdale and Arnoldfield are not in Grantham? What powers beyond our control commanded that Grantham was to have no statutory body when discussing planning matters?

It seems to me that the key concern about the creation of a Town Council is that the convoluted division of decision making – requiring the mind of Hercule Poirot to decipher – should not be increased in its complexity. This is a concern, but it is one that other towns are able to navigate.

Additionally, Town Councils create platforms for single issue politics and what about the unsatisfactory boundary of Grantham? These are valid concerns – Team Grantham wants to hear your opinion on them. Complete the survey today, you don’t need to complete every question (I didn’t/couldn’t) and each response will help get Grantham back into the Premier League or at least challenging for the play-offs.

You can take part in the survey here.