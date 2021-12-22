An association of veterans who served in Malaya has held its final meeting as numbers have dwindled.

Members of the Grantham branch of the National Malaya and Borneo Veterans Association held their last meeting in November and a break-up dinner this month.

Only 10 members of the association were left. They all served in Malaya or Singapore with a number of different services including the RAF, the Royal Engineers, the Royal Signals and special services.

Members of the Grantham branch of the National Malaya and Borneo Veterans Association with, from left, standing, Dave Coulson, Dick Richardson, Peter Hackett, Keith Seaton, Tony Thompson, Tom Kerry, Tom Baker, Peter Ballaam, Mick Cupit and, front, Ian Newton. (53896151)

Dick Richardson, branch administrator, said the Grantham branch was formed in 2007 with 45 members and was instrumental in getting a memorial to Malaya veterans installed on St Peter’s Hill. The youngest members are now in their mid seventies.

Mr Richardson, of Ancaster, who served in Malaya in 1966-67 with the Royal Artillery, said: “Many members have since passed on, become disabled or are too old to continue. The veterans of the association gave great service to the King or Queen in service for their country in times of peace and war. May they be remembered for their loyalty and service.”

Mr Richardson said it was very sad that the association was breaking up but that members would continue to meet socially.

He said his posting in Malaya in the mid 1960s was a ‘wonderful’ experience and he did not want the achievements of his colleagues who served there to be forgotten.

British and Commonwealth troops fought pro-independence fighters during the Malayan Emergency which took place between 1948 and 1960.

There will be a get-together in April to lay up the branch standard in St Wulfram’s Church where it will be kept.