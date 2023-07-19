A male choir has raised over £600 through a fundraising concert earlier this month.

The Belvoir Wassailers Male Voice held the concert at St James Church, in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, on Saturday, July 8 and raised £670.

Alongside the hard work from Reverend Sarah Tierney, members of the church parochial church council and local resident Sarah Turtle, it was a “fantastic” night of music.

The Bevloir Wassailers at St James Church in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir.

The Rev Sarah Tierney said: “It was such a pleasure for me to see the church full of people who were having a good time, catching up with people or making new connections.”

The Wassailers programme of music was filled with a variety of musical numbers, including, Luck be a Lady by Guys and Dolls, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, featured in The Lion King, Impossible Dream, featured in Man of La Macha, Fix You by Coldplay and much more.

The audience were also entertained by soloist baritone Robert John Edwards, who besides entertaining the audience with some “outstanding” songs, read a poem, A Walk by Belvoir on a January Night, written by Gilbert Ward, a Woolsthorpe by Belvoir resident and one of the original founders of the Belvoir Wassailers.

The concert concluded with a number of previous choir members joining in with the final song of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The Belvoir Wassailers were “brilliantly” led by music director Caroline Sharpe and accompanied by piano accompaniment John Hollins.

The choir wanted to say thanks to concert sponsors including PAT-IT, RF Commercials, The Chequers Inn, all from Woolsthorpe, George Walker, Belvoir Wood Yard, MKM Building Suppliers and other individual sponsors.

The £670 will be donated to the church restoration fund.