A male voice choir celebrated the retirement of a founding member, alongside its 20th anniversary celebrations.

The Belvoir Wassailers Male Voice Choir presented Gillie Ward, who is a founding member and past president, with an engraved vase and a bottle of single malt whisky at its annual meeting at Waltham Village Hall.

Christopher Joseph, a member of the group, said: "He has been a great influence on the choir over many years.

Members of the Belvoir Wassailers Male Voice Choir (60319622)

"We are very fortunate to have been led by such men of high calibre."

After forming in 2002, the group has also been celebrating its 20th anniversary with a number of events over the year.

On Friday, July 15, the group held an anniversary concert at All Saints Church in Knipton, where the Duchess of Rutland attended, alongside previous choir members, musical directors and soloists.

The choir raised over £500 from the event, which went towards the church restoration fund.

Members at the retirement of Gillie Ward (60319664)

Christopher added: "The concert reflected the Belvoir Wassailers contribution to the local community in the Vale of Belvoir and surrounding areas, raising in the region of £50,000 for local and national charities during the past 20 years."

The group is looking for sponsors and any male singers interested in joining the choir. For more details go to belvoirwassailers.org.uk/