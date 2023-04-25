A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with intentional strangulation, assault and weapons offences.

Fred Robinson, 26, of The Grange, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday). Magistrates sent his case to Lincoln Crown Court where he will make a first appearance on May 22.

Robinson was charged with five offences after he was arrested at Grantham Hospital on Saturday evening.

Grantham and District Hospital

Police attended the hospital after callers said they believed they had heard gunshots, although no firearms were found.

All the charges relate to incidents on May 22. Robinson is charged with intentional strangulation of a female in Grantham, assault by beating of a female, criminal damage to a door and windows at Grantham Hospital, possession of a knife blade or pointed article, namely a kitchen knife, at Grantham Hospital, and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, at Grantham Hospital.