Man, 27, released on bail following serious assault in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 16:39, 21 November 2023

A 27-year-old man has been released on bail following a serious assault in Grantham.

In the early hours of Sunday, October 29, a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries to his face after he was assaulted outside Gravity, in Market Place.

Lincolnshire Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Friday, November 17.

Police have released a 27-year-old man on bail.

The man has since been released on bail and inquiries are ongoing.

