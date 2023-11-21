A 27-year-old man has been released on bail following a serious assault in Grantham.

In the early hours of Sunday, October 29, a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries to his face after he was assaulted outside Gravity, in Market Place.

Lincolnshire Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Friday, November 17.

The man has since been released on bail and inquiries are ongoing.