Man, 33, killed in collision at Cranwell

By Tracey Davies
Published: 09:50, 17 April 2020
 Published: 09:50, 17 April 2020

A man has died following a two-car collision yesterday (Thursday, April 16)

The man, aged 33, died at the scene of the crash on the A15 at Dunsby Hollow, near Cranwell after his black BMW 3 series car was in a collision with a white Volvo HGV.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances, along with two other fatal crashes which happened on Lincolnshire's Roads yesterday.

