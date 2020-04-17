Man, 33, killed in collision at Cranwell
Published: 09:50, 17 April 2020
| Updated: 09:51, 17 April 2020
A man has died following a two-car collision yesterday (Thursday, April 16)
The man, aged 33, died at the scene of the crash on the A15 at Dunsby Hollow, near Cranwell after his black BMW 3 series car was in a collision with a white Volvo HGV.
Police said they are investigating the circumstances, along with two other fatal crashes which happened on Lincolnshire's Roads yesterday.
More by this authorTracey Davies