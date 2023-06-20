A 39-year-old man has been charged with three counts of shoplifting.

Colin Johns, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham, was arrested and charged following an investigation into a number of offences by Grantham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The incidents were reported to have taken place at Co-op store in Arlington Gardens on May 28, 29 and 30, where it was reported £82.15 of meat and drink, £124.65 of laundry products and chocolate, and £107 of meat was stolen respectively.

“Johns was arrested at his home address last night by response officers, and then interviewed and charged by the Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

He has been released on police bail and will appear at Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court on July 13.

Johns’ bail conditions are not to enter Tesco in Harrowby Lane and the Co-op in Arlington Gardens.