A 49-year-old man has been charged with six offences of burglary.

Martin Edward Fox, of no fixed address, has also been charged with attempted burglary and a theft.

These charges relate to five burglaries that took place in homes in Grantham, Little Bytham, Castle Bytham and Bridge End, between September 16 and September 25.

The remaining charges of burglary, attempted burglary and theft, relate to incidents in Darfoulds, Nottinghamshire.

Fox was remanded in custody following an appearance at Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday).

In June of this year, Lincolnshire Police launched its Beating Burglary Together campaign, which aims to give an insight into how it tackles burglary while also highlighting crime prevention and security advice.

Detective Inspector Dave Penney said: “We are committed to working with our communities to tackle this invasive crime.

“Our campaign, Beating Burglary Together, is all about providing more information about what and where the risks are, along with crime prevention advice.

“For this to be effective, we need to show that we are acting swiftly and thoroughly when you make a report.

“As this investigation crossed our border, a collaborative effort was essential and we had officers working long hours this week together with our Nottinghamshire Police colleagues.”