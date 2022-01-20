A man has been charged after reports that a car was driven dangerously and crashed into the front entrance of a school.

Officers spotted a suspicious Volkswagen Golf in Screveton, Rushcliffe, shortly before 7pm on Monday 17 January 2022 and followed the car. After signalling for the car to stop it was allegedly driven off at speed.

Nottinghamshire Police. (51593517)

Shortly after, the car was found to have crashed into the front gate and entrance at Flintham Primary School in Inholms Road, Flintham.

A man was taken to hospital as a precaution, where a police officer is alleged to have been headbutted.

Julian Robinson, aged 53, of James Road, Spalding, has since been charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, failing to stop for an officer and assault of an emergency worker.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (January 19) and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Investigator Charlotte Read, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force is committed to keeping people safe and will always do everything it can to protect the public. Where someone is believed to be causing a danger on Nottinghamshire’s roads we will take proactive action.

“Assaults on emergency workers are also, quite frankly, not just part of the job and any assault on police officers – physical or verbal - will be dealt with robustly.

“A man has now been charged following this incident and will appear before court. Our investigation continues.”