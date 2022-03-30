A 56-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with arson in connection with a fire at Lincoln County Hospital.

John Gillion Watson (56), of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, has been remanded into custody to await a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 30 March) charged with arson recklessly endangering life following the fire in the A&E department at the hospital. The next court date is yet to be fixed.

Lincoln County Hospital (55747688)

The fire broke out yesterday morning (Tuesday) and a major incident was declared. The blaze gutted a treatment room.

The A&E department remains closed until further notice. The adjoining Lincoln Urgent Treatment Centre has reopened with a reduced service.

Outpatient appointments are going ahead with a small number of exceptions. Patients will be contacted directly and their appointments rearranged where this is the case.

The Outpatients entrance to the hospital has reopened.