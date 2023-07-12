A 57-year-old man has died in a collision with a lorry.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the incident which involved the pedestrian and a HGV on the A52 yesterday (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Our Force Control Room received a call at 12.05pm reporting a collision on the A52, near the southbound junction with the A1.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the crash at 12.05pm on Tuesday, July 11. Photo: RSM Photography

“Emergency services attended but sadly the man, aged 57 and from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We have made no arrests relating to this incident.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the collision can email SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk and incident 193 of 11 July in the subject line.