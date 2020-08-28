Man accused of killing 23-year-old Daniela Espirito Santo in Grantham will face trial next year

A man accused of killing his 23-year-old partner is to face trial in front of a jury next year.

Julio Jesus, 31, of Beechcroft Road, Grantham, is charged with the manslaughter of mother-of-two Daniela Espirito Santo on April 8 this year.

He is also accused of assaulting Ms Santo, causing her actual bodily harm earlier on the same day and on a previous occasion on March 28.

Daniella Espirito Santo (33589447)

Today Judge John Pini QC, sitting at Lincoln Crown Court, directed that the trial of Jesus should begin on April 6, 2021. The trial is expected to take between three and four weeks.

An application for bail made today by Jesus' barrister AllisonSummers QC was refused and he was remanded in custody.

The charges follow the discovery of the body of Ms Santo by police at her flat in Chestnut Grove, Grantham, late on the evening of April 8.

