A Grantham man who denies sexual charges against a number of young alleged victims will go on trial in the new year.

Christopher Manning, 37, who has entered not guilty pleas to 21 allegations, today (Thursday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Manning, of Dalton Close, Grantham, is due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on January 3 next year.

Lincoln Crown Court (57498883)

His trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight remanded Manning back into custody until his trial.

Manning was originally charged with the first alleged offences in February and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court.

He denied seven charges relating to a boy aged under-16 including three offences of rape, two charges of sexual assault and two charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Manning also pleaded not guilty to nine offences against three alleged female victims, who can not be named to protect their anonymity.

They include two charges of indecent assault, three charges of rape, one charge of sexual intercourse with a girl aged under-13, one charge of sexual assault, one charge of sexual activity with a child and one charge of sexual communications with a child.

Manning also pleaded not guilty to three charges relating to the making of indecent images of children in category A - the most serious - category B and category C.

He also denied two further charges of possessing a prohibited image and encouraging or assisting the distribution of an indecent image.

The offences are alleged to have occurred over a 23 year period between November 1998 and February this year.