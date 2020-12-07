A man accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day last year is to face a jury trial.

Lee Gray, 37 , of Welham Street, Grantham, denied burglary of St Wulfram's Church in Grantham when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Gray is accused of stealing a number of items including an amount of cash, cheque books and two books.

A man is accused of breaking into St Wulfram's Church last Christmas. (43432078)

Recorder Simon King adjourned the hearing for a trial scheduled to be held in April.

Gray was granted unconditional bail to await his trial.