Man accused of stealing cash from St Wulfram's Church in Grantham will face trial next year
Published: 12:28, 07 December 2020
| Updated: 12:29, 07 December 2020
A man accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day last year is to face a jury trial.
Lee Gray, 37 , of Welham Street, Grantham, denied burglary of St Wulfram's Church in Grantham when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.
Gray is accused of stealing a number of items including an amount of cash, cheque books and two books.
Recorder Simon King adjourned the hearing for a trial scheduled to be held in April.
Gray was granted unconditional bail to await his trial.