Man accused of stealing cash from St Wulfram's Church in Grantham will face trial next year

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 12:28, 07 December 2020
A man accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day last year is to face a jury trial.

Lee Gray, 37 , of Welham Street, Grantham, denied burglary of St Wulfram's Church in Grantham when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Gray is accused of stealing a number of items including an amount of cash, cheque books and two books.

A man is accused of breaking into St Wulfram's Church last Christmas. (43432078)
Recorder Simon King adjourned the hearing for a trial scheduled to be held in April.

Gray was granted unconditional bail to await his trial.

