A man has pleaded guilty to making and possessing indecent photographs of children in Grantham.

Christopher Smith, aged 55, of Marrison Court, Farndon, Newark, pleaded guilty yesterday (Wednesday) at Lincoln Magistrates Court to making indecent images (Class B) of a child between 2012 and 2021, making indecent photographs (Class A) of a child between May and June 2021, and making indecent photographs (Class C) of a child between 2012 and 2021.

Smith also pleaded guilty to possessing 39 prohibited images of a child between August 2020 and June 2021, and possessing 107 extreme pornographic images between July 2020 and June 2021.

Magistrates have sent the case to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.

Smith was given conditional bail until his next appearance at court.