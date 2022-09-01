A Grantham man will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court later this month after he admitted supplying cannabis and possessing cocaine.

Samuel Dean Kenny, 33, indicated guilty pleas to three drugs offences when he appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on March 31.

His case was committed to Crown Court because of the level of seriousness.

Lincoln Crown Court (58366858)

A hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was today (Thursday) told Kenny admits three charges: possessing cannabis with intent to supply others, supplying cannabis and possessing cocaine.

The court heard Kenny, of Thames Road, Grantham, was sentenced to a two year community order in April 2021 after he admitted offences of assault and criminal damage.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending Kenny, said the current drugs offences were committed in the spring of 2020 before the matters for which he was sentenced last year.

Mr Cranmer-Brown asked for sentence on Kenny to be adjourned so the Probation Service could prepare an updated report on his progress with the current community order.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight agreed to the request for sentence to be adjourned and asked the Crown Prosecution Service to provide an updated list of Kenny's previous convictions.

Kenny was granted unconditional bail until September 22 when he will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.

Judge Sjolin Knight told him: "You will be sentenced on September 22. On that date the Probation Service will provide an update on how you are doing.

"I have also asked the prosecution to update your previous convictions to make sure there is nothing else in the pipeline".