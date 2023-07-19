A Caythorpe man is aiming to walk one million steps to raise money for a charity “close” to his family.

Adam Russell is on the third week of the eight week challenge to raise money for Rett UK, a UK-based charity that provides support to people living with Rett, a rare neurological disorder that affects brain development.

He is raising money for the charity after his three-year-old niece Grace Elliott was diagnosed with rett syndrome as a baby.

Adam Russell (left) with niece Grace Elliott (right).

Adam said: “This charity is very close to us as a family, as it has been so tough seeing how my niece, Grace, has struggled with rett syndrome.

“At three years old she is unable to do the things that an able bodied child would be able to do, but she is such a happy and beautiful little girl.

“The support Rett UK has provided has been second to none, and dedicating a few hours of my own time each day to raise money for them, is the least I can do to all the families they support through their fantastic cause.”

Adam’s has so far walked 185,793 steps, averaging around 19,500 steps a day.

He added: “As a predominantly office based worker this is a mammoth task, trying to organise time for walking around my two children as well.”

By donating to Adam’s fundraising efforts, he said: “You can help to support families who are affected by rett syndrome.”

Anyone who would like to donate can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/1millionsteps4rett

Adam is hoping to raise £200, and has so far raised £40.