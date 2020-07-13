Man and woman arrested in Grantham on suspicion of supplying class A drugs

A man and a woman were arrested in Grantham this morning on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Police officers carried out a warrant and raided the address in Stuart Street at about 10am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers carried out a warrant on Stuart Street in Grantham this morning. A 27-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug."