Man and woman arrested in Grantham on suspicion of supplying class A drugs
Published: 12:42, 13 July 2020
| Updated: 12:43, 13 July 2020
A man and a woman were arrested in Grantham this morning on suspicion of supplying drugs.
Police officers carried out a warrant and raided the address in Stuart Street at about 10am.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers carried out a warrant on Stuart Street in Grantham this morning. A 27-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug."
