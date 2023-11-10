A Grantham man is appealing for winter clothes to send to people in Palestine.

Mike Weston-Banford, who lives in Manthorpe Road, is appealing for winter coats and other winter clothing to send to people in need during the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Mike said: “Seeing the suffering of ordinary people makes me feel I want to do something.

“The winter is coming and I have got some clothes together.”

Anyone who wishes to donate clothes or has any contacts that may be able to help get the clothes to people can find Mike in 122 Manthorpe Road, Grantham.

He can also be contacted by email at mike.weston.banford@gmail.com.