A 26-year-old man charged with the murder of mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite was today remanded into custody.

John Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court this morning and was remanded to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Wearing a prison-issued grey T-shirt and jogging bottoms, John Jessop spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date and birth during the two-minute hearing.

Clair Ablewhite's death is being treated as murder. (55165812)

He was charged with the murder of Clair Ablewhite, 47, on the evening of Friday, February 25, at her home on Hall Lane, Colston Bassett.

Her body was found the following day.