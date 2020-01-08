Man arrested after allegedly threatening person with knife in Grantham pub
Published: 14:34, 08 January 2020
| Updated: 14:49, 08 January 2020
A man was arrested last week after allegedly threatening a person with a knife inside a Grantham pub.
Argis Krumins, 37, of Grantley Street, has been charged with a public order offence and threatening a person with a knife inside The Tollemache Inn on St Peters Hill, on Saturday.
The incident was reported to police at 7.30pm.
He has been bailed to appear at court at a later date.
More by this authorTracey Davies