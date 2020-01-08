Home   News   Article

Man arrested after allegedly threatening person with knife in Grantham pub

By Tracey Davies
Published: 14:34, 08 January 2020
 | Updated: 14:49, 08 January 2020

A man was arrested last week after allegedly threatening a person with a knife inside a Grantham pub.

Argis Krumins, 37, of Grantley Street, has been charged with a public order offence and threatening a person with a knife inside The Tollemache Inn on St Peters Hill, on Saturday.

The incident was reported to police at 7.30pm.

Tollemache Inn, Grantham. (26255312)
He has been bailed to appear at court at a later date.

