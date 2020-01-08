Man arrested after threatening person with knife in Grantham pub

A man was arrested last week after threatening a person with a knife inside a Grantham pub.

Argis Krumins, 37, of Grantley Street, has been charged with a public order offence and threatening a person with a knife inside The Tollemache Inn on St Peters Hill, on Saturday.

The incident was reported to police at 7.30pm.

Tollemache Inn, Grantham. (26255312)

He has been bailed to appear at court at a later date.

