A man involved in a single vehicle crash on the A1 has been arrested and taken to hospital.

The incident, reported at 5am today, took place north of Colsterworth on the A1.

Traffic was backed up between B1174 (Grantham South / Little Ponton junction) and Easton, but the road is now clear thanks to the work of emergency services.

A vehicle has overturned on the A1 this morning. Photo: RSM Photography (48688162)

A black Vauxhall Astra was reported to have flipped over and came to rest in the southbound carriageway.

The driver left the scene and was located some distance away.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that he has since been taken to hospital, although they don't have details of his injuries.

The driver has also been arrested for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Traffic was reported to be queuing for four miles on the A1 southbound following an accident this morning.