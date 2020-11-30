A 37-year-old man from Suffolk has been arrested in connection with the collision on the A1 at Colsterworth in which two police officers were injured last week.

The incident happened on November 25 and resulted in the closure of both carriageways. The arrested man has been released under investigation.

The two injured officers have now been discharged from hospital.

A marked police vehicle was dealing with a report of a broken-down HGV on the A1 when a second HGV collided with the police vehicle in the incident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We continue to investigate this collision and we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or any motorists with dashcam footage.

"We would like to thank everyone who sent our officers’ get well wishes."

If anybody can help the police with their investigation they can contact them by calling 101, quoting incident 151 of November 25, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk