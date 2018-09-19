Police were called to the Co-op store on Princess Drive, Grantham at 2:30 am this morning following several calls reporting the ATM being attacked.

A grey Audi was seen to leave the area and was later sighted by officers on the A17 at Coddington.

Shortly after, the vehicle crashed into a roundabout at the Stapleford junction.

One man was arrested and has been taken to hospital due to an injury.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct as a matter of course.

Lincolnshire Police say they will update with further details when they can.

This afternoon forensic staff in white suits were undertaking inquiries.

The store was closed today and is expected to be tomorrow.

The force is appealing for information following this incident.

Anyone who saw the incident or the grey Audi as it left the Co-op and travelled to the A17 roundabout at Stapleford is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.

There are several way to contact the police:

• By clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - citing reference incident 21 of 19 August in the subject box.

• Via its non-emergency number 101, quoting reference incident 21 of 19 August

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.