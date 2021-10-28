Police have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with domestic incident.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that they have arrested a man following a domestic incident which saw a woman in her 50’s seriously injured and man in his 20's suffered minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an assault involving three people at a property in Manchester Way, Grantham at 9.51pm last night (Wednesday October 27).

"A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident near to the scene and remains in custody where he is helping officers with their enquiries. We are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

"You will see a police presence in the area for the rest of today while officers carry out their enquiries."

